Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

USWS stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

