Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.28 Million

Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report sales of $72.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.10 million and the highest is $73.20 million. AtriCure reported sales of $57.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $324.18 million, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $325.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.23. 406,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. AtriCure has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

