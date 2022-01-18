Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 48.8% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Beam Global by 36.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 206.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $71.29.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

