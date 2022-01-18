Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

BDSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $46,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 46,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.68.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

