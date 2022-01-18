Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

FLS stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

