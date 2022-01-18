Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce sales of $478.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.18 million and the highest is $505.16 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $186.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,070. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

