Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to announce $667.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.10 million and the lowest is $660.44 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $38,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 13,698,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,658,290. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Transocean has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.13.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

