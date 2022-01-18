Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth approximately $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trustmark by 202.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trustmark by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 91.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

