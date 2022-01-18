Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.19 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $24.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

