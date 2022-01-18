Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) to Sell

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter worth about $141,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter worth about $734,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

