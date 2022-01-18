Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.76.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

