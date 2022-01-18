Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) to “Hold”

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

PHIO opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

