Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

