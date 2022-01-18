Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00312134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00123414 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.