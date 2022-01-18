Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $67.54

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.54, but opened at $63.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 1,238 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $684,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

