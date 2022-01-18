ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 857.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,182,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,936,376 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $469,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

