Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Survey

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 13 0 2.81 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $11.23, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.97%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Zynga.

Risk & Volatility

Zynga has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.08 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -99.56 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 31.44

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Zynga on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

