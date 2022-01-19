-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

