$0.10 EPS Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.