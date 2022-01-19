$0.10 EPS Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.