-$0.13 EPS Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 1,288,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

