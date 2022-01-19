$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 728,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 527,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.