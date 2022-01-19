-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Airgain reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of AIRG opened at $10.92 on Friday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Airgain by 69.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

