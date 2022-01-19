$0.38 EPS Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

UBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. 116,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,034. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

