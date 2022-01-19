$0.66 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

