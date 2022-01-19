-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

