$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. eHealth reported earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

