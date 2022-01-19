$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.23. 21,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

