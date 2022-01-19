$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

NN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. NextNav has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

