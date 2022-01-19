$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will post sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextNav.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.
NASDAQ NN opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. NextNav has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.32.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.