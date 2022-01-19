-$1.24 EPS Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.12). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. 34,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $129.09.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

