-$1.41 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.30). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,657. The stock has a market cap of $807.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,060 shares of company stock valued at $470,119 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.