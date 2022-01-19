$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,897. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.