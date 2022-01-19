$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

