$1.67 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Capri posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.74.

CPRI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 1,475,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,528. Capri has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Capri by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Capri by 5,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 416,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

