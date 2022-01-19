$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report $113.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

