14,808 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,389 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,158,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

