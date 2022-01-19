$151.96 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $152.60 million. American Public Education posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

APEI traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 49,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

