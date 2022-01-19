160,000 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $618.05. 2,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,842. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

