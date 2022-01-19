$164.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $164.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.90 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $154.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.11. 14,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,699. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 264.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

