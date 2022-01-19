19,222 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,543 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $139.64.

