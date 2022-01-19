$230.07 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce sales of $230.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.13 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTTR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $747.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

