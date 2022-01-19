2,800 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

NYSE BSM opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

