303,637 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 303,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after buying an additional 734,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $38,421,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

