31,021 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

