$32.68 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $32.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.13 million and the lowest is $32.30 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $121.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $130.70 million to $136.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.77, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

