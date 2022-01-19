38,630 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

CME Group stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $232.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

