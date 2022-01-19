3,976 Shares in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in South State by 8.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

