4,235 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 13,419,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

