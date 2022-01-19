4,235 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 13,419,798 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.