4,500 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.