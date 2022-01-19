472,400 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,275,000. New York Times makes up about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of New York Times as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Times by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 57.9% during the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,932,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,773,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NYT opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

