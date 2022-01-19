50,550 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $219,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

